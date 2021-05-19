Louisa County begins Click it or Ticket campaign

WAPELLO — The beginning of summer and Memorial Day are quickly approaching. Both will bring more gatherings, festivals, graduations and vacations, which increases travel. With the increase in summer traffic, there could also be a rise in traffic crashes and fatalities.

During the month of May in 2020, 2,988 crashes occurred in Iowa. In those, 167 people were injured because they weren't wearing seat belts. To reduce the possibility of such incidents, Louisa County law enforcement will run its "Click it or Ticket" campaign May 24 to June 6.

The national use rate of seat belts was 90.7% in 2019. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States in 2019. In Iowa, the seat belt compliance rate is 95.2%, but roughly 48% of fatal crashes in 2021 were unbelted.

