Louisa County Board approves budget for 2021/22

WAPELLO — Louisa County’s fiscal year 2022 budget, with $14,032,827 in projected total expenditures and other uses and anticipated total revenue and other sources of $13,302,211 was approved by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during its weekly meeting Tuesday.
A beginning balance of $3,242,270 is projected for the new budget while the anticipated ending balance is $2,511,654.
The proposed urban tax rate for the budget will be slightly below $7.16 per $1,000 taxable valuation, while the rural area tax will be slightly above $9.68 per $1,000. The rural rate is unchanged from the current rate, while the urban rate rose from just less than $7.12 per $1,000 taxable valuation.
The spending plan, which begins July 1, was approved following a public hearing that did not attract any public comments.
Several other actions involving the new fiscal year were also approved by the supervisors, including new ambulance contracts for the Wapello Community Ambulance Service and the Morning Sun Ambulance Service.
Officials indicated the contract payments in the new fiscal year would remain the same from this year’s amount. According to a worksheet that was distributed during earlier budget discussions, the Wapello service will receive $37,506 and the Morning Sun Ambulance Service will receive $33,575.
Action on the Louisa County Ambulance Service contract for $42,864 is expected at a later meeting.
The supervisors also reviewed and approved a statement of understanding covering the services of mental health and disabilities director Bobbie Wulf and general assistance director Cyndi Mears.
Under the agreement, Wulf provides around 66 percent of her time on Washington County activities and the remaining 34 percent on Louisa County duties. Although Mears serves as the Louisa County General Assistance Director, she also provides office assistance for the mental health services under the agreement. The agreement, which has been in effect since 2015, is also reviewed and authorized by the Southeast Iowa LINK governing board.
In other action, both Wulf and Mears presented their monthly departmental updates.
Wulf said the governing board had also discussed legislative bills and other regional activities.
Mears said the L-M School District was researching the possibility of establishing a food pantry at the school.
Louisa County Conservation Board Executive Director Katie Hammond also provided a monthly department update. She said the board was investigating a possible expansion of the Virginia Grove Recreation Area campground and would be meeting later in the day with the county board of health on septic system requirements.
The supervisors also:
• Approved the one-lot David Kerr Subdivision northwest of Wapello;
• Agreed to transfer two county tax sale certificates to David Brown, Riverside, which will allow Brown to eventually acquire tax sale deeds to a building lot in Columbus Junction and a lot in the former Hawkeye Woods. Brown will need to pay around $650 in back taxes on the two sites;
• Approved a $2,630 accrued vacation and holiday payout to John Chaney, who recently retired as a deputy sheriff;
• Received an updated Louisa County Hazard Mitigation Plan.