Louisa County Board approves budget for 2021/22

WAPELLO — Louisa County’s fiscal year 2022 budget, with $14,032,827 in projected total expenditures and other uses and anticipated total revenue and other sources of $13,302,211 was approved by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during its weekly meeting Tuesday.

A beginning balance of $3,242,270 is projected for the new budget while the anticipated ending balance is $2,511,654.

The proposed urban tax rate for the budget will be slightly below $7.16 per $1,000 taxable valuation, while the rural area tax will be slightly above $9.68 per $1,000. The rural rate is unchanged from the current rate, while the urban rate rose from just less than $7.12 per $1,000 taxable valuation.

The spending plan, which begins July 1, was approved following a public hearing that did not attract any public comments.

Several other actions involving the new fiscal year were also approved by the supervisors, including new ambulance contracts for the Wapello Community Ambulance Service and the Morning Sun Ambulance Service.