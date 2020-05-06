Louisa County Board approves paying off jail bond

Once those deposits catch up, all of the sales tax revenue collected will go to the local jurisdictions.

The supervisors also reviewed two recent actions, including the hiring of Columbus Junction Assistant Police Chief Greg Torres as a new Louisa County deputy sheriff.

According to county pay records, Torres will begin his new duties on May 13, with a salary of $26.98 per hour.

In the second personnel action, a resignation letter from county engineer Larry Roehl was reviewed by the supervisors. According to the letter, Roehl's resignation as county engineer will be effective June 30, but he then will assume the position of assistant county engineer on July 1 and continue in the position until his tentative retirement on Aug. 31.

Adam Shutt is currently the assistant engineer and is expected to move into Roehl’s position.

“This will allow completion of necessary bridge inspections, a report to the Corps of Engineers on Oakville mitigation and other projects as necessary to allow a smooth transition for Adam Shutt as county engineer,” Roehl explained in his letter to the board.

The supervisors accepted the letter with thanks to Roehl for his 15 years as the county’s engineer.