Louisa County Board approves paying off jail bond

WAPELLO — The Louisa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved paying off the remainder of a nearly $4 million bond issue that was sold in 2008 to finance the construction of the new Louisa County Jail.
According to county officials, the early $980,000 payoff of the remaining $1.3 million bond debt will be made on June 9. It should save Louisa County and its incorporated communities, which implemented a 1% local option sales tax to repay the original bond sale, just under $40,000 in interest charges.
The countywide sales tax was authorized by voters in two referendums held in 2006 and 2007. The local jurisdictions then entered into a 28E agreement that tied half of the sales tax revenue to retiring the bonds and left the other half to the local governments for their own use.
While the cities retained their half in their own separate accounts, the county’s tax revenue and the cities’ half that was earmarked for the bond repayments were deposited in a county local option sales tax account.
Recently it was confirmed the account’s balance was large enough to pay off the remaining bonds and still allow Louisa County to retain its unobligated half of nearly $430,000.
However, the cities will need to continue funneling revenue into the county’s account until August because the deposits generally lag two months behind the sales tax collections.
Once those deposits catch up, all of the sales tax revenue collected will go to the local jurisdictions.
The supervisors also reviewed two recent actions, including the hiring of Columbus Junction Assistant Police Chief Greg Torres as a new Louisa County deputy sheriff.
According to county pay records, Torres will begin his new duties on May 13, with a salary of $26.98 per hour.
In the second personnel action, a resignation letter from county engineer Larry Roehl was reviewed by the supervisors. According to the letter, Roehl's resignation as county engineer will be effective June 30, but he then will assume the position of assistant county engineer on July 1 and continue in the position until his tentative retirement on Aug. 31.
Adam Shutt is currently the assistant engineer and is expected to move into Roehl’s position.
“This will allow completion of necessary bridge inspections, a report to the Corps of Engineers on Oakville mitigation and other projects as necessary to allow a smooth transition for Adam Shutt as county engineer,” Roehl explained in his letter to the board.
The supervisors accepted the letter with thanks to Roehl for his 15 years as the county’s engineer.
In final action involving the secondary roads department, Roehl reported work was continuing on the County Highway 99 bridge replacement at Wapello, but the number of work days allowed for the project would soon expire.
He indicated the deadline would be next week, after which liquidated damages for missing the completion would go into effect. Shutt said the contractor now had two crews working on the structure, although Roehl said it could be late June before paving is completed.
Shutt also reported a drainage project near Fredonia would be let in a few days and a water crossing project to provide limited access into the Indian Slough Wildlife Area would be bid in late May.
