Louisa County Board discusses possible tax increases as budget season draws closer

“(The state) closed all our (mental health) facilities and we’ve got to do something different,” he said, explaining too many mental health patients were now being directed to hospitals, which are being over-burdened.

Wulf said the meeting with the legislators had not been finalized, but likely would be held either on Dec. 28 or Dec. 29. She invited all three supervisors to attend.

Meanwhile, county engineer Adam Shutt said during his weekly update to the board that he was also continuing to develop his FY22 budget and could meet with the board anytime in the near future to discuss the secondary roads department spending plans for next year.

One major expenditure that he had previously mentioned to the board would be the construction of a new salt shed at the department’s Columbus Junction site.

The current shed was constructed around 30 years ago and needs to be replaced, Shutt had told the board during an earlier meeting.

Board members acknowledged the need and indicated he would like to meet in December.