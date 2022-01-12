Louisa County Board discusses wage increases; no decision made

Supervisor Randy Griffin agreed and said the supervisors had also not been able to talk to Paul Greufe, county human resource consultant.

“He is one of the first people we need to talk to,” Griffin said.

The supervisors did meet with Greufe in an exempt session through Zoom following their regular meeting.

Sturgell, who serves as the clerk for the supervisors during their regular meetings, said county officials were contacting her about the raises because she had requested departmental budgets be filed with her by Jan. 17.

She said two budget publication dates now required by the state were driving that schedule. While the supervisors acknowledged the time crunch, they said there was little they could do until they received valuation information and talked with Greufe.

“It’s like pulling a rabbit out of the hat,” Quigley said.

Sturgell indicated the Iowa Department of Revenue had issued its “rollback order” on property values, so the final valuation figures should now be available.