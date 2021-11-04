Louisa County Board endorses watershed easement plan

She said farm ground on the site would not be included in the EWP-FPE program and the LCCB would continue to rent that land to a local farmer. If the LCCB eventually finalizes an agreement, an easement would be provided to the federal government.

The easement would prohibit some land uses, but Hammond pointed out most of those uses were already not allowed because the property had been purchased with Iowa Wildlife Habitat Stamp funds.

Griffin, who formerly served on the LCCB, reminded the other supervisors the county’s participation in the EWP-FPE program would not alter the management of the area, but expressed displeasure over the federal government’s involvement.

“I don’t quite like the fact that the federal government has a say in how we manage (Indian Slough), but that’s okay, because it’s not going to be managed any other way anyhow,” he said.

He also questioned why the federal government program was even available to the LCCB, especially since the management of the land would not change.

Hammond acknowledged there were many government programs the LCCB was locked out of, but the EWP-FPE was not one of them.

“This is one we can,” she said.