Louisa County Board learns of library activities

WAPELLO — Four Louisa County libraries have been able to weather 18 months of COVID-19-related impacts by developing new programs and activities, including several that apparently will outlast the pandemic, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors learned during its regular weekly meeting on Nov. 16.
Three of the directors of the county libraries met with the board and summarized their program developments since their previous meeting and all agreed COVID-19 had made a significant impact.
“In over 30 years at the Keck Memorial Library ... this was a new challenge,” library director Llewann Bryant of Wapello’s Keck Memorial Library said in a handout she presented to the board.
Although the pandemic did present a unique test for her library, Bryant said her facility had responded by learning new check-out procedures for material and other services; effective use of Zoom; developing new program presentations; adopting pandemic/COVID-19 protocols; and permanently adopting some of those practices as the recovery from the viral outbreak continued.
Bryant also distributed a handout for the Mellinger Library that had been prepared by director Amie Herrick. Herrick’s handout followed a similar theme as Bryant’s, that new ideas were tried during the pandemic and some will be continued.
Columbus Library Director Mandy Grimm and Letts Public Library Director Barb Thompson provided similar reports.
Grimm said before the pandemic hit it was not unusual to have close to 80 kids at the library when the school regularly dismissed early on the first Wednesday for teacher development.
“And then, that all just stopped,” she said.
As a replacement, Grimm said the librarians began putting all the material they used to provide those kids in boxes and distributed them to parents on the first Wednesday.
She said the library also developed podcasts that eventually drew in listeners from six countries.
While the pandemic forced changes at all the libraries, Thompson arguably had one of the most difficult adjustments after only being named as the director of her library in January of 2020.
“Three months later they closed me down,” she said, before handing out a sheet that described current ongoing programs, special events and other new opportunities her facility was now offering.
The supervisors assured the librarians the county would continue to support their facilities.
Louisa County Conservation Board Executive Director Katie Hammond, mental health and disability services director Bobbie Wulf and community services director Cyndi Mears all provided their regular monthly department updates to the board.
County engineer Adam Shutt also provided his regular weekly update for the county’s secondary roads department.
The board also:
• Approved a Dec. 7 public hearing to receive public input into the proposed sale of the former Louisa County Public Health Service office on Highway 61 in Wapello;
• Reviewed a letter from Columbus Junction attorney Jay Schweitzer detailing the annexation of a portion of the Katydid Subdivision into Columbus Junction;
• Agreed to a resolution transferring $30,000 from General Basic to Capital Improvements for revenue related to the sale of a vacant lot in Wapello and vacated alleys and other rights of way in Toolesboro;
• Approved $590,264 in claims.
The board also reviewed a letter from Columbus Junction resident Verl Lekwa, in which he suggested local fire departments be asked to burn down vacant and deteriorated rural buildings. He also suggested volunteer jail inmates be used to clean up those areas.
The supervisors indicated Lekwa’s fire department suggestion was feasible, but suggested state law and insurance liability could hinder using the inmates.