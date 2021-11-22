Louisa County Board learns of library activities

Grimm said before the pandemic hit it was not unusual to have close to 80 kids at the library when the school regularly dismissed early on the first Wednesday for teacher development.

“And then, that all just stopped,” she said.

As a replacement, Grimm said the librarians began putting all the material they used to provide those kids in boxes and distributed them to parents on the first Wednesday.

She said the library also developed podcasts that eventually drew in listeners from six countries.

While the pandemic forced changes at all the libraries, Thompson arguably had one of the most difficult adjustments after only being named as the director of her library in January of 2020.

“Three months later they closed me down,” she said, before handing out a sheet that described current ongoing programs, special events and other new opportunities her facility was now offering.

The supervisors assured the librarians the county would continue to support their facilities.