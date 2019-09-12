It may take some legal intervention before the Louisa County Board of Health can replace medical director Dr. Sineel Parvathareddy.
Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS) Administrator Roxanne Smith told the BOH shortly after it adjourned its monthly meeting Wednesday she was having difficulty finding a potential replacement for Parvathareddy.
Although Parvathareddy, a family medicine provider who lives in Muscatine, has not formally submitted his retirement from the board, he indicated earlier this year that could be a possibility in the foreseeable future. His term is scheduled to end on Dec. 31, 2019.
Parvathareddy was appointed to Louisa County’s BOH in 2018 to replace Dr. Brian Masonholder, Columbus Junction, after Masonholder retired.
Masonholder, Louisa County’s last practicing resident physician, had agreed to serve as the medical director after Dr. Thomas Boyd, Burlington, decided against re-appointment when his three-year term expired on Dec. 31, 2016.
Smith told the BOH she talked with potential candidates who apparently are practicing in the county, but they had all declined.
Iowa law currently requires a county medical director to be a licensed medical or osteopathic physician and Smith said the inability to find someone willing to accept the volunteer position had caused her to reach out to the state attorney general’s office.
“I’ve done some digging at the state level and looked into requesting a waiver,” she said, suggesting a nurse practitioner could fill the role of medical director.
However, she apparently soon hit a stone wall.
“I was told by (an) assistant attorney general that I can’t request a waiver because that’s not a gray area of the Iowa Code, that’s a hard and fast area,” she reported, although there apparently was still one avenue available.
Smith said the attorney general’s office advised her that she would need to ask Louisa County Attorney Adam Parsons to deal directly with the state attorney general’s office if a waiver was sought.
BOH member and county supervisor Randy Griffin, who was serving as the acting chair for Wednesday’s meeting, said he would contact Parsons and request his assistance.
“I’ll tell him this is what we are doing,” he said.
In the meantime, Parvathareddy indicated he would remain on the board as long as possible.
In other action, Smith reported Iowa Total Care, Iowa’s most recent managed care organization (MCO) for the state’s privatized Medicare program, was several months behind in payments.
“We’re not alone,” she told the board, adding her office was also experiencing similar problems with the Veterans’ Administration new Tri-West program.
Smith said she hoped the problems would get resolved in a few months and the payment backlog would disappear.
The board also received a report of services provided through the NEST of Louisa County by Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI). According to LSI staffers Debbie Stigers and Linda Cavazos, the programs their office is providing is doing well in Columbus Junction, but struggling in Wapello.
The two requested the BOH and LCPHS staff to continue promoting the services.
In final action, the board:
Received an environmental health update from county sanitarians Bruce Hudson and Brian Thye;
Informally agreed that the LCPHS should assist, if requested by another county to provide medical assistance to a resident from the other county;
Approved a 29E agreement with the Iowa Department of Public Health that will assign inspection responsibilities for swimming pools and tattoo parlors to the BOH.
