Louisa County Board of Supervisors approve Virginia Grove expansion

WAPELLO — A purchase agreement to cover a 51-acre expansion of the Virginia Grove Recreation Area northwest of Morning Sun was approved Tuesday by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors.
The supervisors approved the go-ahead between the Louisa County Conservation Board and owner Sharon Mabeus for two parcels totaling about 50 acres. A 1.3-acre parcel is also expected to be acquired separately, following a survey.
The $375,000 purchase of a 40-acre parcel and another 10-acre piece will tie together three existing, but separate, parcels of the park. LCCB officials have indicated they are investigating the possibility of using the new acquisition to expand camping and other facilities in the recreation area.
The supervisors are involved in the acquisition because of the funding mechanism used for the purchase. According to earlier discussions, the supervisors agreed to use funds in an existing capital-improvements account for a loan to the conservation board.
The LCCB will repay the loan using fees and other revenue, including possibly the sale of an underutilized conservation areas, generated on property it manages in the county.
LCCB Executive Director Katie Hammond told the board Tuesday that half of the purchase price, $187,500, would be paid Sept. 13 when the property exchanges hands, with the remaining half due Jan. 13, 2022.
Supervisor Chair Randy Griffin told Hammond and LCCB Chair Sam Willson that more discussion on the repayment plan would likely occur this fall.
Willson and Hammond also updated the supervisors on several other LCCB activities and plans. Willson said the LCCB had completed its latest strategic plan, which would act as a “blueprint going forward” for the board.
He did not provide any specific details on the plan but indicated both staff and LCCB directors had identified priorities. He said those priorities were closely aligned with each other, with camping and campground facilities now ranked as the No. 1 priority for the LCCB.
Willson also reported the LCCB was working on establishing a policy for outside maintenance at the County Complex, where the conservation board shares office and other space with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and in the future will share with the Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS).
The LCPHS office’s planned move in about one month may be hindered by the recent uptick in COVID-19.
LCPHS Administrator Roxanne Smith said she was not ready to postpone the move but would continue to monitor the increase and keep the supervisors updated.
Smith made her comment during her monthly departmental update to the supervisors.
She did warn the supervisors that some people had alerted her office about their reluctance to travel to the complex for vaccinations and other health care.
In final action, the supervisors:
• Approved an $8,041 payout to Louisa County Deputy Sheriff Adam Bell, who recently resigned. Most of the payout was to cover accrued vacation.
• Approved an Interstate Power & Light application to use county right of way to install a new service on W Avenue, Columbus Junction.
• Received department updates from County Engineer Adam Shutt and Veterans Affairs Director Adam Caudle.
• Approved a revision of the county’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget sent to the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) to correct an omission error;
• Accepted a $1,400 bid from Maddy Tree Service, Mount Pleasant, to cut and trim trees at the courthouse.