Louisa County Board of Supervisors approve Virginia Grove expansion

Supervisor Chair Randy Griffin told Hammond and LCCB Chair Sam Willson that more discussion on the repayment plan would likely occur this fall.

Willson and Hammond also updated the supervisors on several other LCCB activities and plans. Willson said the LCCB had completed its latest strategic plan, which would act as a “blueprint going forward” for the board.

He did not provide any specific details on the plan but indicated both staff and LCCB directors had identified priorities. He said those priorities were closely aligned with each other, with camping and campground facilities now ranked as the No. 1 priority for the LCCB.

Willson also reported the LCCB was working on establishing a policy for outside maintenance at the County Complex, where the conservation board shares office and other space with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and in the future will share with the Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS).

The LCPHS office’s planned move in about one month may be hindered by the recent uptick in COVID-19.

LCPHS Administrator Roxanne Smith said she was not ready to postpone the move but would continue to monitor the increase and keep the supervisors updated.