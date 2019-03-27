WAPELLO — A slip ramp design included in the latest proposal by the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) is continuing to draw opposition from stakeholders in the planned U.S. Highway 61 realignment around Wapello.
The Louisa County Board of Supervisors invited the stakeholders to its late afternoon regular meeting on Tuesday to discuss IDOT’s March 13 response to an earlier call by the stakeholders to construct a diamond interchange.
In its response to county engineer Larry Roehl, IDOT had said its offer to construct the slip ramp interchange at its cost remained on the table and in its opinion, “(addressed) local officials’ and community members’ expressed primary concern … to accommodate emergency responders.”
However, at Tuesday’s meeting, Wapello Fire and Rescue Chief Damon Moore disagreed, pointing out the slip lane and turnarounds included in the IDOT design did not provide responding emergency units enough options if they were forced to reverse directions because they had initially been given inaccurate directions.
“People generally don’t know where they are when they call 911 and sometimes we start the wrong way just to find out (the emergency) is someplace else,” Moore said, adding he was sure Louisa County Sheriff Brad Turner’s staff dealt with the same issue all the time.
Moore said IDOT’s assurance it would provide turnarounds to handle those cases was suspect because the agency had indicated there would be no turnarounds closer than 1,500 feet, apparently from the slip lane, and possibly unpaved.
Moore said while driving to Iowa City the previous week he had seen two different cars on two different occasions buried in the mud after trying to use turnarounds. He said the idea of putting a heavy firetruck on an unpaved turnaround concerned him.
“Are we going to be able to turn around a 60,000 pound firetruck four months out of the year? I don’t know,” he said.
Assistant county engineer Adam Shutt also saw a problem relying on the crossovers.
“If we get 11 inches of snow, are they going to get out to plow those crossovers for you?” he asked.
Supervisor Brad Quigley said he saw only one option for the stakeholders.
“I don’t think we should give in on this at all. We all know what we want, we want a full interchange,” he said, explaining he had recently talked with a representative from U.S. Representative Dave Loebsack and Iowa State Senator Tom Greene about the issue.
He said Loebsack appeared supportive to the stakeholders, and Greene had been explicit in his opinion on what the stakeholders should do.
“He said don’t give up,” Quigley quoted Greene.
“That’s what amazes me. A state senator saying, 'don’t give up, wow,'” Griffin said.
Quigley said he would continue to seek help through Loebsack’s and Greene’s offices. Shutt and Roehl said they would continue to press IDOT to provide revised cost figures for the interchanges, using modified designs.
