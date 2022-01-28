Louisa County Board says commercial reevaluation should be done in 2023

WAPELLO — A major commercial revaluation effort has been launched through the Louisa County Assessor’s Office because of a five-year savings plan that was started in 2017; and the additional savings will now provide the down payment on new aerial photography, the Louisa County Conference Board agreed Thursday.

County assessor Cathy Smith, who announced she would retire in Fiscal Year 2023-2024, told the board the commercial revaluation was progressing and the new values would likely be ready by March 2023.

That will also be around the time the new aerial photography flights will begin, according to budget proposals developed by EagleView Technologies, Bellevue, Wash.

Following a presentation by John Wenande, Iowa Technical Manager for EagleView, the board voted to accept a $68,310 proposal. Smith indicated around $30,000 would be available in the fiscal year 2023 budget from the savings plan to cover a partial payment for the flights.

Wenande said the remaining payments could be spread over two additional budget years if necessary.