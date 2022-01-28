Louisa County Board says commercial reevaluation should be done in 2023

WAPELLO — A major commercial revaluation effort has been launched through the Louisa County Assessor’s Office because of a five-year savings plan that was started in 2017; and the additional savings will now provide the down payment on new aerial photography, the Louisa County Conference Board agreed Thursday.
County assessor Cathy Smith, who announced she would retire in Fiscal Year 2023-2024, told the board the commercial revaluation was progressing and the new values would likely be ready by March 2023.
That will also be around the time the new aerial photography flights will begin, according to budget proposals developed by EagleView Technologies, Bellevue, Wash.
Following a presentation by John Wenande, Iowa Technical Manager for EagleView, the board voted to accept a $68,310 proposal. Smith indicated around $30,000 would be available in the fiscal year 2023 budget from the savings plan to cover a partial payment for the flights.
Wenande said the remaining payments could be spread over two additional budget years if necessary.
In other budget action, the board reviewed the fiscal year '23 budget proposal and after two votes settled on a 3 percent pay hike for the assessor’s office, with an additional 3 percent stipend for the workers.
The salary decision mirrors what the Louisa County Board of Supervisors has approved for most county employees for fiscal year '23.
Smith had proposed a 6 percent hike, explaining the additional salary adjustment only added 2¢ to the budget’s proposed levy of just over 52¢ per $1,000 valuation.
She pointed out that was still below the current rate of slight above 54¢.
Supervisor Randy Griffin said he was concerned if the board approved a 6 percent hike for the assessor’s office, it would generate dissent in other county offices.
When a motion was put on the table for a 6 percent hike, it failed, with all three voting blocks — supervisors, mayors and school districts — opposed. A second motion to set a 3 percent salary hike and a 3 percent stipend then passed.
Before the board opted for the split salary settlement, the budget proposal totaled $538,731, which compared to the current budget of $527,978. The board will hold a public hearing on the budget on Feb.16 at 4:30 p.m.
Smith also alerted the board to the possible future need to begin a new savings plan, which would begin putting money aside for a needed residential revaluation effort. She said that project could cost over $600,000.
Supervisor Brad Quigley questioned if the effort could be conducted in-house by hiring temporary staff. Both Smith and chief deputy assessor Audrea Bowen said that likely could not be done because it would require specialized training and other abilities that would be difficult for seasonal or part-time personnel to meet. Smith told the board she would not be interested in assuming that role following her retirement.