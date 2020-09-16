Louisa County board seeks COVID-19 reimbursement

Some items the county had initially included in the reimbursement request needed to be removed, including Plexiglas panels that were installed in the treasurer’s office, she reported.

However, emergency services management director Brian Hall had taken those bills and was planning to submit those under a separate program, she said.

“I have not heard anything back, so hopefully that is good news,” Gerst told the board, adding she believed everything that was necessary had been included in her submittal.

“I did a lot of research (because) I wanted to make sure when I submitted (they had) all the information,” she said.

In other COVID-related action and discussion, the board met with Hall and public health administrator Roxanne Smith and viewed a presentation on permanent temperature scanners that could be installed in the courthouse and other county buildings.

Smith had earlier suggested the scanners would present monitoring and other problems and likely would not be particularly effective at identifying infected persons.

Hall also told the board after the demonstration, which was presented electronically, that funding would not be available through either the CARES Act or the Federal Emergency Management Administration.