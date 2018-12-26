WAPELLO — The Louisa County Board of Supervisors informally set budget guidelines during its meeting Wednesday that will aid department heads as they begin to develop spending plans for the upcoming fiscal year 2020.
Although contract negotiations are continuing with union locals representing the county sheriff employees and the secondary roads staff, the supervisors agreed to ask the department heads to keep salary increases to 3 percent.
Supervisor chair Randy Griffin said that figure, which matches a recommendation made earlier this month by the Louisa County Compensation Board for raising elected officials’ salaries, could change.
“I don’t know if we knew enough (about other budget numbers),” he said.
“We’re getting closer and closer to making a decision,” supervisor Brad Quigley agreed.
Meanwhile, Quigley reported the latest update from Group Benefit Partners, Ft. Madison, the firm that manages the county’s health insurance program, indicated health insurance premiums could go up between 3 and 8 percent next year.
The supervisors agreed to advise the department heads to estimate a 10 percent boost to ensure their budgets covered the increase. Auditor Sandi Elliott said insurance premiums for workers compensation and property were expected to remain flat.
Department heads are expected to submit their initial budgets to Elliott’s office by Jan. 15. She will then begin scheduling budget review meetings between the supervisors and the department heads to finalize the requests.
The supervisors were scheduled to meet with office heads for the monthly department head meeting, but holiday schedules and other factors cut into the participation and only Bobbie Wulf, mental health and disabilities director, and Adam Shutt, assistant county engineer, were present.
Shutt and county engineer Larry Roehl are always on the agenda to provide weekly reports and Wulf was also previously scheduled to present her regular monthly department update.
Bridge project to begin soon
Shutt reported some equipment had been moved into the area by United Contractors in preparation for beginning work on the County Highway 99 bridge at Wapello.
He said the project was expected to begin next week.
He also reported meeting with county sheriff Brad Turner and his staff to maintain communications regarding snow removal policies and practices. Shutt said he reminded the law enforcement officials that his department does not provide 24-hour road clearing during snow emergencies.
He also asked that requests for snow clearing that come in during times when the road crew is not out, come directly from Turner or the officer in charge.
In her report, Wulf reminded the supervisors her mental health budget would need to continue to show a 20 percent drawdown on the county’s mental health fund balance.
Wulf also reported the regional mental health consortium was working to develop a Mobile Crisis Response Service, which could provide trained staff to respond to emergency situations involving interactions between law enforcement, first responders and people with mental health issues.
The supervisors also discussed possible appointments of trustees to the Columbus City Township Trustee board, but tabled action until more contacts with potential appointees were made.
In final action, the board approved the routine transfer of $636,260 from Rural Services to Secondary Roads.
The board also approved the 13-acre Whispering Hills Subdivision east of Wapello
