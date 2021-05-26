Louisa County Board to choose between September and November for LOST vote

Other local jurisdictions did not have the sunset clause, so the LOST tax is not expiring in those areas.

Supervisor Brad Quigley said Wapello is considering holding a referendum however to seek public approval to use the tax revenue for bonds to construct a new fire station.

Danos said if that was done, Wapello officials would also need to move quickly if they wanted to hold a September election.

“We really need to adopt (referendum purpose statements) by mid-June,” Danos said in explaining the narrow window.

He said a November election date would considerably extend the window and still allow all the jurisdictions to begin collecting the tax for any new purposes on Jan. 1, 2022.

Danos said he would talk with Wapello city officials to determine how they wish to proceed.

In the meantime, Danos and the supervisors continued to discuss proposed tax purposes that could be identified on the county’s referendum question.

According to the discussion, the supervisors have listed support for libraries, capital improvements to county properties, ambulance services and any other lawful purpose.