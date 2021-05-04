Louisa County Board to consider LOST tax referendum

Although the supervisors tabled action on both the resolution and the consulting agreement, they did discuss proposed language that could be incorporated into a final referendum question.

Danos had advised officials during the supervisors’ April 27 meeting that any question be relatively general, with specific language allowing the tax revenue to be spend by the jurisdictions for “any lawful purpose.”

Supervisor Chair Randy Griffin said including that phrase made sense.

“I would like it flexible so we could use it as needed,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Supervisor Brad Quigley did not disagree, but suggested that identifying some specific uses would be good.

“One of the things we ought to have on there is not only our building maintenance, but I would like to see our libraries (and) our ambulance services (included),” he said, adding it would also be a good idea to include property tax relief, if that was something that could be funded through the LOST revenue.

Supervisor Chris Ball felt the “other legal purposes” phrase likely would cover property tax relief.

“That would be the last line,” in any referendum question, he pointed out.