Louisa County board to share cost of school resource officer with Louisa-Muscatine school district

WAPELLO — The Louisa-Muscatine School District will create a school resource officer position under a cost-sharing plan endorsed by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

Louisa County Supervisors Brad Quigley, Chris Ball and Randy Griffin met with L-M Superintendent Mike Van Sickle, Louisa County Sheriff Brad Turner, Louisa County Chief Deputy Brandon Marquardt, Wapello School District School Resource Officer Kody Aplara and Wapello Police Chief Ed Parker to discuss the proposal.

Quigley’s first question to Turner dealt with funding.

“We believe in it, (but) how do you think we will be able to finance this?” he asked.

Turner said a full-time SRO with benefits and equipment would cost around $100,000; and under a preliminary, two-year 28E agreement, the school would pay 75% of that cost and the county would pick up the remaining 25%.

He said the L-M School Board had recently voted 4-1 in favor of the program.

He also told Quigley and the other supervisors the sheriff’s fiscal year 2023 budget would likely be less than the current year because of a turnover of personnel in his department.