Louisa County Boards begin to consider department budgets for 2021

WAPELLO — The Louisa County Board of Supervisors began reviewing proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 budget proposals on Tuesday.

Even though it only looked at the secondary roads and county sheriff departments’ proposals, by the time the board completed their reviews, the supervisors had already examined over half of the county’s anticipated spending for next year, based on past budget figures.

Together, the two budgets, which were separately presented by county engineer Adam Shutt and county sheriff Brad Turner during individual sessions with the supervisors, totaled a little over $7.6 million in spending.

According to past budget documents, the total average annual spending for the county over the current and previous two fiscal years was almost $14.4 million.

Shutt was the first to present his proposed $4,670,107 budget to the supervisors, using a Power Point program that included graphs, pie charts and other visual aids.

A summary of his department’s major expense categories showed the secondary roads’ spending was expected to drop almost $1.2 million or 20 percent from FY21 re-estimated expenditures.