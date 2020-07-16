Louisa County boosts Wapello Transfer Station tipping fees

The agency purchased several pieces of equipment from Hewitt and rehired the weight room staff he had employed. It also hired a Muscatine contractor with experience in landfill operations to provide a driver who handled the trash hauling to the Illinois site and complete other work at the Wapello station.

Schantz said a rash of equipment failures and damage forced the agency to replace some of the equipment it had purchased from Hewitt sooner than expected and by the end of the 2020 Fiscal Year, its budget had accumulated a deficit of over $112,000.

She said the agency’s reserve funds were able to cover the shortfall, but it was forced to turn to the higher tipping fees to recover that loss. Schantz said she was unsure how the higher tipping fees would affect residential customers, including those who dispose of their trash through collection services contracted by area cities.

However, she suspected it would likely mean increased fees.

“It will trickle down,” she predicted, adding however, that it appeared the agency had completed so many repairs and replaced so much equipment in the past year, it should have fewer major expenses in Fiscal Year 21.

Rural and other residents who take their own trash to the transfer station will be directly charged the new rates.