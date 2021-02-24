Louisa County budget continues to advance

WAPELLO - Unsettled union negotiations and a health insurance change still need to be resolved, but Louisa County’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 budget continued to move forward during the board of supervisors regular weekly meeting on Tuesday.

The supervisors held a public hearing and later approved the county’s proposed maximum General Services and Rural Services property taxes and levies for the upcoming budget.

According to the published notice of public hearing, the General Services maximum dollars will be $4,897,761, which will represent a 1.15 percent increase over the current FY 21 certified amount. Based on the county’s new General Services taxable valuation of $749,632,197, the maximum General Services tax levy will be slightly above $6.53 per $1,000 taxable valuation. The FY 21 General Services tax levy is $6.62, according to the notice.

The Rural Services maximum property tax dollars is projected to be $1,515,798, a 0.05 percent increase over the FY 21 certified tax dollars of $1,515,017. The projected maximum tax levy will be just above $2.52 per $1,000 taxable valuation, which compares to the FY 21 tax levy of just under $2.57 per $1,000 valuation. The latest figures are based on a Rural Services taxable valuation of $600,625,626.