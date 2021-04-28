Louisa County cities work to renew Local Option Sales Tax

During Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, John Danos, an attorney with Dorsey & Whitney, updated the county supervisors and officials from Columbus Junction, Grandview, Wapello and Morning Sun on the steps needed to continue the tax where it would be sunsetting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said a new referendum would have to be held in the jurisdictions where it will expire next year. To start that process, Danos said the governing authorities of the jurisdictions that would make up 50% or more of the county’s total population would need to pass resolutions authorizing the new vote.

Since a Sept. 7 election date for the referendum has been proposed, Danos and county auditor Sandi Elliott said those resolutions would need to be approved quickly so other election deadlines could be met.

Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston said his city council would be meeting on Wednesday and could approve the resolution, while the supervisors indicated they could act at the board’s May 4 meeting. Grandview City Clerk Lisa Wymer said her council would meet on May 10.

If the authorizing resolution is approved, Danos said the language for the referendum question could then be completed. The supervisors also said public education on the vote could begin as soon as the authorizing resolutions are approved.