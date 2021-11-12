Louisa County citizen objects to proposed water expansion

WAPELLO — There is opposition to a proposed water system expansion into Louisa County — at least from one rural county resident — the county board of supervisors discovered during its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday.

David Hills, rural Columbus Junction, met with the board during its public input session and asked supervisors Chris Ball and Randy Griffin to express their opinion of the expansion.

“Everything I read is all Brad Quigley’s trying to shove this down everybody’s throat, so I want to know your opinion,” Hills said.

According to previous discussions, Quigley has been spearheading discussions with Muscatine Power and Water to extend a water line into Louisa County. If constructed, that line could eventually be available as a water supply to several communities, the Louisa-Muscatine School District and rural residents.

Studies are currently being completed to determine the cost for the extension, although an initial estimate of around $6 million has been reported. In another earlier report, Quigley had also indicated a preliminary estimate for the cost of water for Wapello, if it tapped into any new system, would be around $1.13 per 1,000 gallons. Other possible rates have not been reported.