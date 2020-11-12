Louisa County commission gets sneak peek at new comprehensive plan

“There are things we would normally do – like we would go into schools or maybe meet with certain groups in person; or we’ve done other events where we’ve stood outside of (retail stores) and just talked with people and asked questions,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ll have to adapt a few things,” he explained, adding a common tool, conducting one-on-one interviews with key community residents, would remain a staple for the commission, along with online public meetings.

James also said the survey would remain a vital research instrument for the commission. He said the survey would be online, mailed to a portion of randomly selected county residents, placed in key business sites and distributed around the county by other methods.

Although the sample survey provided to the group contained some set questions, James asked the commission members to review the document and offer any specific questions they felt would help with the plan’s development.

“What do you feel are important questions?” he asked, explaining they could send him their ideas after they had time to review what he had provided.

He also requested the members to provide him with the contact information for the individuals and groups his staff could contact for input and other information.