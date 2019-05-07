The Louisa County planning and zoning commission continued to work toward developing regulations of solar energy systems through a proposed zoning ordinance amendment during its latest meeting Monday.
The commission is using several solar and other alternative energy ordinances that have been adopted by other counties in Iowa and Illinois.
Two separate solar farm developers are currently considering Louisa County sites.
Monday’s meeting addressed the purpose of the ordinance, setback requirements, building permits and fees, solar farm energy system (SFES) special requirements, special use permit requirements, decommission plans, certificate of compliance, indemnification and liability and cessation of operations.
The commission held an initial meeting last month to begin reviewing ordinances adopted by Linn County, Iowa; DeKalb County, Illinois; and Henry County, Illinois.
Commission chair Sherry Humphreys then compiled a proposed Louisa County ordinance that she presented to the rest of the commission on Monday.
Commission member Rebecca Bartenhagen immediately raised concerns over the commission’s decision last month setting a 300-foot setback requirement from a residence for solar farms.
She suggested that large of a setback in the northeast part of the county, where she lives and the reported location of one of the potential solar farms, would cause problems.
“That is going to grow up in weeds,” Bartenhagen said.
Commission members Josh Hardin and Tim Coleman however said that size of setback was needed for the proposed solar farm that has announced south of Wapello.
The two said that site would surround some homes in the area, and those property owners needed to have protection. They also pointed out the developer of the proposed farm had proposed the 300-foot setback.
Zoning administrator Bruce Hudson finally suggested using the 150-foot setback, but have a 300-foot setback automatically kick in if a residence was encroached on at least two sides by a solar farm.
Humphreys indicated she would ask county attorney Adam Parsons to review the commission’s options and provide some guidance.
Permit fees also drew some extended discussion.
The commission finally settled on a $75 fee for small systems up to 4 kilowatts; $500 for larger solar garden systems up to 100 kilowatts; and $6,000 for larger farm systems up to 2000 kilowatts, with a $200 added charge for each additional 0-100 kilowatts.
Commission members and supervisor Brad Quigley, who attended the meeting, said the revenue for those permits needed to be used to improve zoning in the county.
“Something that will make zoning better,” Quigley said.
The commission also discussed an opinion from Parsons dealing with possible conflicts of interest with commission members and the proposed solar farms. Coleman and Bartenhagen both own property that could be within the footprint of one or the other potential solar farm.
Coleman is also a member of the county’s board of adjustment, which would hear requests for the special use permits that would be required to construct a farm.
According to Parsons, a potential conflict of interest could be possible if there was a personal interest that could conflict with a member's duty. He suggested in those cases members should recuse themselves or abstain from voting.
The commission will meet again on May 13 to continue its review.
