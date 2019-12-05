WAPELLO — While one personnel issue was settled by the Louisa County Solid Waste Commission during a special meeting Wednesday — at least for the next three months — other personnel details need to be settled.
The commission unanimously agreed to expand current secretary-treasurer Joellen Schantz’s duties to include manager of the Wapello Transfer Station for a three-month trial period.
Under the arrangement, Schantz’s current salary of $472 per month will climb to $1000 per month, effective Jan. 1, when she begins her expanded role. Schantz, who also works as the office manager for the Louisa County Secondary Roads Department, told the commission she had talked with assistant county engineer Adam Shutt about assuming the station manager’s position for the trial period and he had agreed with it.
As manager, Schantz will administer the daily operations of the transfer station, including the oversight of three, part-time scale house employees and daily financial accounting activities among other duties.
She told the commission it needed to develop a full job description and also come up with a set of expectations for her.
The commission’s decision completes a switch-over effort in the transfer station’s operation, which began Sept. 4 when operator Gabe Hewitt submitted a 60-day contract termination notice.
That sparked several weeks of discussion among commission members to decide how it wanted to continue operating the transfer station. After receiving bids for the complete operation of the station from new contractors and realizing the cost would be prohibitive, the commission eventually agreed to operate the station itself.
It approved a contract with Jon Brauns Excavating, Muscatine, in late October that covered loading of trash and hauling it to a Milan, IL. landfill, but was forced to delay action on identifying a new manager and adding its existing staff to the county’s list of employees after questions were raised during a Louisa County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Eventually, Gabe Hewitt’s wife Christina agreed to continue overseeing the scale house employees, which included keeping them on Hewitt’s insurance coverage programs.
Schantz told the commission on Wednesday that Christina Hewitt had definitely decided against continuing the oversight after Dec. 31. She said the three-month trial would provide both the commission and her enough time to decide if the trial should become more permanent.
“Three months will make sure you guys are happy and make sure I want to do it,” she explained.
“Absolutely,” commission chair Phil Kaalberg, Columbus Junction’s representative on the commission, agreed.
Commission vice-chair Brad Quigley, who represents the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on the commission, acknowledged however the commission still needed to address the status of the part-time scale house workers.
He pointed out the board of supervisors had objected to adding the workers under a 28E agreement that was previously approved by the commission and the supervisors.
Quigley said that opposition would likely continue until an employee handbook was developed for the scale house workers that would clarify their employment status.
He said county officials were currently reviewing the handbook.
In the meantime, he suggested Schantz contact the commission’s insurance agent and add the workers to its workers compensation policy.
