Louisa County committee established to guide state grant for Tyson Meats plant

The project is expected to create 10 jobs, including eight that are incented at a qualifying wage of $19.65 per hour.

In other action, the board agreed to hold a Sept. 14 public hearing to receive comments on the proposed sale of a vacant county lot located just west of the current Louisa County Public Health Office.

The board received a $25,000 offer on the lot from ServPro at its July 20 meeting.

A resolution was also approved by the board to accept a $193,000 bid from Cole Construction, Keosauqua, to complete granular surfacing work on 218th Street. County engineer Adam Shutt said he had estimated around $180,000 for the project, which has an Oct. 15 late start date.

In the rest of his weekly update report to the board, Shutt said a certified letter sent to an owner of property southeast of Wapello had been returned by the post office marked undeliverable.

The supervisors had director Shutt to send the letter after a neighbor met with the board earlier in the month and reported the owner had installed electric fence across a county roadway. The letter was to remind the owner of the county policy prohibiting a road closure by anyone except the county sheriff or engineer.