Louisa County Compensation Board approves raises of 6-18 percent for elected officials

According to that language, “the compensation board shall set the sheriff’s salary so that it is comparable to salaries paid to professional law enforcement administrators and command officers of the state patrol, the division of criminal investigation of the (Iowa) department of public safety and city police chiefs employed by cities of similar population to the population of the county.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hammer presented a table that listed those salaries and at the end of the table pointed out that based on the median salary from those sources, the compensation board’s recommendation for Turner’s salary should be $108,458.

Former Louisa County Supervisor Dave Wilson, who represents the board of supervisors on the compensation board, said that was a non-starter for him. Wilson said he had consulted with an attorney who had disagreed the new law required the compensation board to adopt a median salary.

The other members of the compensation indicated they agreed that large of an increase for Turner was unlikely and opted instead for a compromise suggested by board chair Jay Schweitzer, representative for Sturgell.