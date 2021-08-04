Louisa County comprehensive plan nears completion

WAPELLO — COVID-19, winter weather and apathy among residents all contributed to a slow start to develop a new comprehensive plan for Louisa County, but now the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission is beginning a streak to the finish.
Regional planners Jared Lassiter and Kansha Tiwari met with the Louisa County Planning & Zoning Commission on Tuesday and provided an update on the 2040 plan development.
The plan will replace the county’s 2020 plan and help guide community development and other issues for the next 20 years. The nonprofit regional planning group was hired by the board of supervisors for $18,000 in April 2020 to help develop the plan.
Tiwari led the presentation to the county on Tuesday by summarizing the steps taken to gather public input for the plan.
She said that after months of limited responses, 371 responses — one short of the target — to a survey distributed online and by mail had finally been received.
After failing to gather enough responses with the initial distribution, Tiwari said the staff had attended the Wapello Rodeo, Chief Wapello Days Pancake Breakfast and received assistance from Iowa State Extension during the Louisa County Fair, personally asking residents to complete the survey. That boosted the number of survey responses from 175 to over 350.
Surveys will continue to be taken until Aug. 6 and are available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LouisaCo2040.
One-on-one interviews are now being conducted by four Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission staffers, with each member interviewing 10 to 15 people, she said.
The final effort to gather public input may come from one or two online public meetings, possibly involving students. Tiwari said it has incorporated results from a concurrent survey the Louisa County Conservation Board conducted.
Following Tiwari’s presentation, Lassiter presented a packet of current and future land use township and county maps and explained how that information could be used to promote planning and development.
Supervisor Brad Quigley, who is not a member of the zoning commission but has attended previous meetings, proposed the maps be broken down further, especially conservation/outdoor recreation parcels.
He suggested those areas could be further identified as hunting, camping or other outdoor activity.
“I think it could be used as a sales tool for the county after the (comprehensive plan update) is done,” he said.
Zoning commission chair Michael Vance agreed and suggested the agricultural ground not be designated by yellow because it tended to visually overwhelm the maps. He also pointed out that yellow on radar maps represent potentially unsafe weather conditions and could be a negative visual for farmers who are accustomed to seeing those weather maps.
Quigley urged the planners to show the proposed realigned route for Highway 61 on the 2040 plan maps. Lassiter agreed to talk with the Iowa Department of Transportation to confirm if the route has been finalized before adding anything.
The two planners said they would return when supervisors meet again on Sept. 14 with a draft of the plan, then seek online public input in October and hope to finalize the plan by December.