Louisa County comprehensive plan nears completion

Surveys will continue to be taken until Aug. 6 and are available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LouisaCo2040.

One-on-one interviews are now being conducted by four Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission staffers, with each member interviewing 10 to 15 people, she said.

The final effort to gather public input may come from one or two online public meetings, possibly involving students. Tiwari said it has incorporated results from a concurrent survey the Louisa County Conservation Board conducted.

Following Tiwari’s presentation, Lassiter presented a packet of current and future land use township and county maps and explained how that information could be used to promote planning and development.

Supervisor Brad Quigley, who is not a member of the zoning commission but has attended previous meetings, proposed the maps be broken down further, especially conservation/outdoor recreation parcels.

He suggested those areas could be further identified as hunting, camping or other outdoor activity.

“I think it could be used as a sales tool for the county after the (comprehensive plan update) is done,” he said.