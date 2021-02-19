Louisa County Conference board approves assessor's office budget

WAPELLO - The Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Louisa County Assessor’s Office budget of $527,978 was approved by the Louisa County Conference Board following a public hearing on Thursday. The approved budget would be about $25,100 less than the FY 2021 budget of $553,083.

The FY 22 tax levy of around 54.4¢ per $1,000 taxable valuation would also be less than the current tax levy of almost 62.9¢.

Actual expenditures in the budgets would be nearly the same, with the FY 22 spending anticipated to be $448,778 and the current fiscal year spending estimated to be $448,683.

A Designated Reserve Balance in the two budgets makes up the difference, with $104,400 included in the FY 21 budget, but only $79,200 in the FY 22 spending plan. The reserve includes a $34,500 annual allocation that will be used for future commercial revaluation and aerial flight costs.

The FY 22 budget includes $73,000 for the commercial revaluation, in addition to appraisal services and software.

A 2.5 percent salary increase for county assessor Cathy Smith and her staff was included in the FY 22 budget. That increase is the same amount the board of supervisors recently approved for other county officials and staff.

The budget was approved with no public comment.

In other action, the conference board also approved the re-appointment of Robert Fletcher to the board of review.

