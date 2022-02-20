Louisa County Conference board approves FY 2023 budget

WAPELLO — The Louisa County Assessor’s Office fiscal year 2023 budget was approved by the Louisa County Conference Board on Wednesday. No comments were presented during the budget’s public hearing, which was held before the vote.

According to the budget detail and previous discussions, total expenses for FY 23 are anticipated to be $538,942. That includes 3% salary increases and 3% stipends/bonuses, Assessor Cathy Smith pointed out to the board members, who include representatives of the four county school districts, nine incorporated cities and the board of supervisors.

Smith said because of auditing concerns, the stipends/bonuses, which are the same as those approved by the board of supervisors for most other county employees, would need to document a specific purpose as the reason they were provided.

Quoting from a newspaper article on a recent board of supervisors’ meeting, Smith said the purpose for the payment was “a one-time cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to present non-elected employees with inflation relief.”

Supervisor Randy Griffin, who served as chair for the meeting, said he did not like the term bonus being used to identify the payments, explaining he still preferred stipend, but Smith said earlier that state auditors frowned on that term.

Meanwhile, Columbus City Mayor Dave Kauffman questioned how the 3% could be called a COLA, since inflation was higher than the approved amount.

“It doesn’t match up, in my opinion,” he said.

Griffin said making the split would allow most of the county employees to receive a 6% boost, although the 3% COLA would end up being given one time as a lump sum.

In other budget details, the tax levy for the new spending plan will be slightly over 52 cents per $1,000 valuation, which compares to a current levy of slightly above 54 cents per $1,000.

Total expenses in the current year are around $11,000 below next year’ proposed spending.

The conference board also provided final approval for an aerial photography flight for next year with Pictometry International Corp., Rochester, N.Y. The contract includes two projects or flights, set three years apart, with the cost of both set at $68,310.

The aerial flight was last completed around 10 years ago, officials reported.

