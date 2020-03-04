Louisa County considers retiring the jail bond

Further complicating the issue was approval of a governmental agreement among the taxing jurisdictions that allowed the incorporated cities to keep half of the LOST revenue generated in their communities. The agreement required the other half to be used to pay off the jail construction bonds. The county was also required to use at least half of its revenue for the bond retires, but the county also agreed to pay the difference of any bond payment where the cities’ half of the LOST revenue was insufficient to cover the full payment. While the LOST revenue has been enough, county officials still decided to retain most of the county’s LOST revenue to cover that possibility.

That recently caused city officials to begin questioning if the county should use those funds now to pay off the debt.

Ball said that was what the bonding attorney and the audit should answer.

He said the county has until June 1 to make an early payment, which would save around $39,000 in future bond costs. However, it the retirement payment is made after June 1, Ball said the county could end up with a nearly $30,000 penalty for any early repayment.

“Everyone is on the same page,” he said, adding a final decision on the retirement proposal would be made once the county receives the bonding attorney and audit reports.