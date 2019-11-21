WAPELLO — The Louisa County Solid Waste Commission (LCSWC) continues to work on the take-over of Wapello Transfer Station (WTS).
In a special meeting Wednesday, the commission approved the purchase of a used 2003 Peterbilt semi-tractor for $10,700.
The tractor needs some maintenance and repair, so it cost less than the expected $30,000, said Chairman Phil Kaalberg and Vice Chairman Brad Quigley.
The commission currently hires a semi-tractor from the WTS’s new contracted operator, Jon Brauns Excavating, Muscatine, for $4,500 per week.
A second trailer was purchased to haul trash from WTS to a Milan, IL, landfill. It cost $19,000.
Quigley said both should provide many years of service.
Both equipment purchases were unanimously approved by the commission.
The commission also approved a 28E agreement between the commission and Louisa County, which will cover insurance, equipment licensing and other services beneficial to both parties.
However, the agreement will not cover personnel.
That is expected to be covered under a handbook that is currently being development by Louisa County Human Resources consultant Paul Greufe. Kaalberg and Quigley said once the handbook is completed, it should allow the commission to move forward with finalizing its staffing needs.
Although no staffing decisions were made Wednesday.
