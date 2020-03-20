Louisa County Courthouse closed to the public for now

However, other officials who work in the courthouse suggested delaying that decision.

Auditor Sandi Elliott said she was worried about locking the doors before Wednesday, the deadline for filing election petitions for local races.

Meanwhile, Louisa County Clerk of Court Melissa Schoonover, a state employee whose office is on the second floor of the courthouse, said a locked door policy would impact her office.

She pointed out a wide range of people use her office and forcing her staff to stop work and go downstairs each time a person comes would be disruptive.

Louisa County Magistrate Roger Huddle also questioned if the supervisors had given the original policy enough time to see if it would work.

“I respect all the opinions, but we’re not even a week out (with the initial policy),” he said, suggesting the supervisors and other officials wait another week to see if the level of traffic at the courthouse would drop as more people became aware of the locked offices.

Supervisor Randy Griffin agreed that everyone’s opinion was important, but said he would be mostly guided by the opinion of Louisa County Public Health Administrator Roxanne Smith.