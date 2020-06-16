Louisa County Courthouse reopens after COVID-19 closure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAPELLO — The doors to the Louisa County Courthouse and other county offices, which have been locked since March 16, will be reopened immediately, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday.

“I think we ought to open the doors,” supervisor Brad Quigley said after hearing that most other elected officials had reported they were ready to welcome the public back.

County treasurer Vicki Frank was the lone official who indicated some access restrictions would continue in her office.

“Vicki said she is ready, but by appointment,” county auditor Sandi Elliott told the board.

The decision to lock the courthouse was made after several cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website, there have been 355 cases of the virus reported in the county since the first case in late March was confirmed.

The latest report indicated 287 people have recovered, while there have been 12 deaths reported.

In other action during Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors approved a law enforcement contract with the city of Fredonia beginning July 1. The supervisors acted after meeting with Louisa County Sheriff Brad Turner and Fredonia Mayor Pro-tem Bob Reid.