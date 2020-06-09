Louisa County Courthouse to reopen June 16

She said customers would need to make appointments to visit her office.

While Frank said she was installing the partitions to provide some separation between her staff and customers, supervisor Randy Griffin wondered if other protective measures needed to be required once the county offices reopen.

He questioned if a face mask was one piece of equipment the supervisors wanted to mandate both staff and customers to wear when in the building. Smith agreed that was an option, but said that decision might need to be cleared by county attorney Adam Parsons and human resources consultant Paul Greufe.

She said a partial mandate that did not apply to all county employees might violate various laws or county personnel policies.

Smith also emphasized an IDPH recommendation that needed to be followed when the building is reopened was to ensure people maintain proper social distancing guidelines. She said that continued to be no closer than six feet apart for 15 minutes.

Frank said she had recently purchased distancing signs and had some extra ones that could be installed in the courthouse hallways. She also reported her office staff would likely not be required to wear masks since her office would have glass partitions installed.