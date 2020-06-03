Louisa County Courthouse to reopen tentatively June 15

“How about we look at it again next Tuesday?” supervisor Brad Quigley said, adding he had talked with county officials in Muscatine and Des Moines counties and those officials had also indicated moving slowly to reopen.

“The numbers are still going up in Muscatine County,” Quigley said.

“I’m content with two weeks,” supervisor Chris Ball said, adding he had also talked with court officials and July 13 was being targeted as a resumption date for most court activities.

In other action, while COVID-19 has disrupted most public office activities, it has not significantly appeared to impact work on the County Highway 99 bridge replacement at Wapello.

Assistant county engineer Adam Shutt reported the bridge deck had been poured during a nearly 16-hour operation on Friday. He said the bridge approaches and railing still needed to be poured, but he told the board that traffic should be able to use the structure in early July.

That timeline pleased Griffin.

“It will definitely be open before harvest,” he pointed out.

Shutt also reported two other bridge projects on county roads were continuing and could be completed by the end of the month.