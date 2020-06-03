Louisa County Courthouse to reopen tentatively June 15

WAPELLO — It could be another week — or possibly two — before the Louisa County Courthouse and other county offices will be open to the public, the board of supervisors agreed during its regular weekly meeting Tuesday.
The supervisors identified June 15 as a tentative date to reopen the offices, but stressed the final decision would depend on how the county’s reported COVID-19 caseload evolved.
“We’ll discuss it again next week,” supervisor Randy Griffin said during the meeting.
Griffin had earlier reported that Louisa County Public Health Administrator Roxanne Smith had recommended not opening this week because of the high number of cases at the Wapello Specialty Care facility.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website on Tuesday, the agency reported 44 cases of the disease at the facility, with 17 recovered cases.
“I’d like to get things back to normal,” Griffin said, but indicated Smith continued to feel the current number of county cases was a concern.
“I don’t see (health officials) getting a real handle on that yet,” he said about the current infections, suggesting the offices remain closed for another two weeks.
“I completely agree,” county treasurer Vicki Frank replied.
“How about we look at it again next Tuesday?” supervisor Brad Quigley said, adding he had talked with county officials in Muscatine and Des Moines counties and those officials had also indicated moving slowly to reopen.
“The numbers are still going up in Muscatine County,” Quigley said.
“I’m content with two weeks,” supervisor Chris Ball said, adding he had also talked with court officials and July 13 was being targeted as a resumption date for most court activities.
In other action, while COVID-19 has disrupted most public office activities, it has not significantly appeared to impact work on the County Highway 99 bridge replacement at Wapello.
Assistant county engineer Adam Shutt reported the bridge deck had been poured during a nearly 16-hour operation on Friday. He said the bridge approaches and railing still needed to be poured, but he told the board that traffic should be able to use the structure in early July.
That timeline pleased Griffin.
“It will definitely be open before harvest,” he pointed out.
Shutt also reported two other bridge projects on county roads were continuing and could be completed by the end of the month.
Meanwhile, the awarding of a contract to begin a water crossing project at Indian Slough will be delayed until a formal funding commitment from the Federal Emergency Management Administration is completed.
Hagerty Earthworks, Muscatine, submitted the apparently low bid last month.
In other action on Tuesday, the board approved a cigarette permit for Petro and More, Grandview; a Class C Native Wine license for Odessa Vineyards; and $58,479 in claims.
The board also held a public hearing on a land trade involving Larry Lihs and the Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB). There were no public comments on the trade, which LCCB Executive Director Katie Hammond said would help connect portions of the Hoover Nature Trail near Morning Sun.
A former resolution to approve the transfer was tabled, pending completion of a resolution by county attorney Adam Parsons.
In final action, the board approved a June 16 public hearing to receive comments on a proposed dangerous animal ordinance approved earlier by the board of health.
