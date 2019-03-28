WAPELLO — Two options for filling the vacant Louisa County Emergency Management Agency (LCEMA) Director’s position were eliminated, but two other possibilities remained on the table, following a meeting by the emergency management board Wednesday.
The position opened earlier this month when emergency management director Staci Griffin submitted her resignation, effective March 26.
At the emergency management board meeting Wednesday, Louisa County Sheriff Brad Turner, who chairs the group and is also serving as the interim director until the position is filled, presented the four options he had developed and invited other board members to present their own.
The first two, including reducing the position to the minimum required by law and sharing it with another county, were immediately rejected by board members.
The second option to share was also quickly eliminated after board members recalled the poor results that had happened several years ago when the county briefly had an informal sharing agreement with a neighboring county.
Board members recalled that person had not spent a great deal of time in Louisa County.
Turner agreed that sharing could be a problem.
“If we are not paying at least 50 percent of the salary we are going to lose out,” he predicted.
Two options the board did agree needed to be further discussed included keeping the position the same as now, with the emergency management agency duties along with serving as the E911 secretary and as the county’s safety director; and keeping the emergency management agency duties, but removing the other two responsibilities.
Louisa County E911 Board Chair Bill Small, father of Staci Griffin, urged the board to allow his daughter to continue as the E911 secretary, explaining since she began serving about one year ago, the board’s financial and other administrative activities have run smoothly.
However, if that was done, the $5,000 in funding for that work would be taken away from the emergency management director’s salary. Emergency management board members did not support that possibility.
“I think it is a bad idea. It could come back to bite us,” Phil Kaalberg, who also serves on the E911 board, said.
Eventually the board agreed to delay any decision until applications for the emergency management director are reviewed and potential candidates identified. In the meantime, Turner said he will develop a job description based on state code and write up an advertisement announcing the vacancy.
Staci Griffin will also be contacted about the possibility of filling in temporarily as the E911 secretary until a final decision is made.
The emergency management board will meet again on April 3 to review the advertisement and continue the discussions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.