In Louisa County, people use boats to get to their homes near 172 Street, just off Highway 61. Louisa County is now under the federal disaster declaration and can register for grant assistance from FEMA.

Louisa County has been added to the Presidential Disaster Declaration granted March 23, 2019.

Residents in Louisa County who had flood damage to their homes — owned or rented — and businesses are now eligible to apply for the federal Individual Assistance Program. Residents of Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby, and Woodbury counties were previously included in the March 23 Presidential Disaster Declaration for the Individual Assistance Program. More counties, such as Muscatine and Scott, may be added later.

The federal Individual Assistance program can provide eligible homeowners, renters, and businesses grants and low-interest loans to help pay for temporary housing, home repairs, and other disaster-related expenses not covered by insurance or other aid programs.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can begin applying for federal Individual Assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time), seven days a week, until further notice. Residents of Louisa County who have already registered for the federal Individual Assistance Program do not need to re-apply, as their registrations are still active.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program is no longer available to residents in counties included in the federal declaration. The Disaster Case Management Program is still available to impacted residents of these counties through the local community action association, which can be found at www.iowacommunityaction.org.

The Presidential Disaster Declaration also provides assistance to state and local governments and certain nonprofit organizations (including rural electric cooperatives and municipal utilities) in 56 counties under the Public Assistance Program. In addition, the Presidential Disaster Declaration includes funding to conduct hazard mitigation activities for the entire state.

For more information on flood recovery resources available to Iowans, visit www.floods2019.iowa.gov or contact 2-1-1.

