Louisa County Deputies receive awards for saving two lives

WAPELLO – Two Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies were awarded life-saving awards this week by the sheriff’s department for their actions in rescuing an adult and a 4-year-old child from a building on Feb. 13.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Quintin Whittaker and Deputy Nick Davis responded to a four-alarm fire at a residence on X61 near Grandview.

Firefighters from Fruitland, Grandview, Wapello, Columbus Junction and Letts responded to the fire.

While fire departments were preoccupied fighting the main fire, a power line came down at a neighboring house near a propane gas tank, trapping the adult and child inside, Louisa County Chief Deputy Brandon Marquardt said.

Marquardt said the siding on that side was melting and there was only one door to the home. he said deputies Whittaker and Davis immediately broke out an opposite side window, blanketed the broken glass, and removed the two without any harm.

According to a press release, the deputies were instrumental and acted quickly to protect the potential loss of life during this situation.

