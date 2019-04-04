WAPELLO — Louisa County Sheriff Brad Turner realized he needed to cut his initial two-page description on the current Louisa County Emergency Management Agency (LCEMA) director’s position vacancy down to an economically feasible size.
Turner, who serves as the chair of the emergency management agency and is also currently acting as its interim director, told the EMA commission Wednesday.
Now, instead of a two-page notice seeking applicants to fill the vacancy created when former director Staci Griffin resigned effective March 26, Turner’s editing reduced the description to about a half-page.
He said the description focused on the state code description for emergency management directors and Griffin’s other duties that included serving as the county’s E911 and safety coordinator.
However, Turner said the editing may have left some of the job provisions desired by commission members out of the description. He especially wanted to know about the salary range.
“Are we comfortable with the salary — the $35 to $45,000?” he asked the commission members, reminding them that was the range they had settled on during a March 27 emergency management agency commission meeting.
Commission members said that range was still fine, so Turner moved on to setting a deadline for receiving applications.
After first discussing April 26 as a possible target, the commission finally settled on May 3.
“I don’t want to cut (the application period) short,” commission member Rob Bright, Fredonia, said.
Turner indicated the later date was fine, but he wanted to move the process along as quickly as possible so he could relinquish the interim director’s title.
Meanwhile, another of Griffin’s jobs Turner will continue to fill is serving as the Louisa County E911 Board secretary. E911 Board Chair Bill Small, who is Staci Griffin’s father, asked the commission during its March 27 meeting to allow his daughter to continue to serve in the position until a new person is hired and trained.
Small said his daughter was able to stabilize the board’s shaky budget oversight and other problems and suggested problems could return if a new, untrained person stepped in.
Commission members, however, balked at that idea, pointing out a $5,000 stipend provided by the county supervisors to pay for the E911 secretarial duties could impact the salary paid to the new emergency management director.
At Wednesday’s meeting Turner volunteered to provide the E911 secretarial duties without any additional pay for the near future. He said the commission would eventually need to decide if those duties remained with the new director once that person was hired.
The commission tentatively agreed to meet again on May 15 after interviews are completed.
