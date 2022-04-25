Louisa County emergency responders receive update on possible railroad merger

Meeting for only its second time, members of the relatively new Louisa County Local Emergency Preparedness Committee could be facing one of its first major tests with a proposed railway merger.

About 30 area elected and appointed officials, emergency responders, law enforcement and interested citizens gathered last week at the Louisa County Fairgrounds Community Building in Columbus Junction to discuss the merger and what it might mean for the county.

Louisa County Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hall reminded the group about the committee's purpose, which is required to meet at least twice a year.

“It’s actually a state mandate and it all stems from protecting people in a community. It’s (their) legal right to know,” he said.

That, Hall said, extends to knowing what hazardous materials are transported through the county. With the proposed merger of the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads, a much larger amount of that material could soon be passing through Louisa County, officials said.

According to the CP merger website and discussions during Wednesday’s meetings, the number of trains passing daily through Louisa County is expected to increase from 4.8 trains to 19.2 trains.

Hall said the increase in train traffic would increase the potential for derailments and other mishaps. When those possible disasters were coupled with incidents at existing hazardous material storage sites and other locations, he said the committee needed to be ready to respond.

“I need to make sure we have these meetings and people respond and have good plans. That’s what the communities are counting on,” he said.

Amanda Martin, director of rail transportation for the Iowa Department of Transportation, and Kris Klop, DOT highway-rail grade crossings manager, attended the meeting by phone and provided an update on the proposed merger and rail development programming.

Martin stressed the information the two were providing was based only on what the DOT knew or had gathered concerning the proposal. Although the proposed merger had been filed with the federal Surface Transportation Board, Martin said no actual decision on the proposed merger had been made.

She said an environmental impact statement still needed to be filed with the federal transportation board and part of that process would include a 45- to 90-day public input and comment period.

That input could involve mitigation negotiations with local governments over impacts the merger could cause to area communities. She said in addition to the environmental review, the STB would also consider economic and other issues.

Martin urged the local officials to stay updated on the process and present their concerns during the time allowed, especially since the mitigation negotiations could occur both before and after any final approval of the merger.

Meanwhile, Klop provided information on a wide variety of grants and other financial programs that could aid with mitigation or other issues local groups could encounter with the proposed merger.

He said a Notice of Funding Opportunity would be published prior to any grant programs accepting applications and suggested local groups monitor those for possible grants.

Following the presentations from the two DOT officials, Hall reminded the group to stay alert, especially during the public input periods of the proposed merger.

“Here’s your chance. Get your voice in there for yourself and your community. It’s a process and it’s moving fast,” he warned the group.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0