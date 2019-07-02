The Louisa County Secondary Roads Department is being forced to modify its latest five-year plan to accommodate several issues, including roads damaged by heavy rains and flooding, and upcoming highway and construction projects.
Assistant County Engineer Adam Shutt met with the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to present an update to the fiscal year 2020 plan, approved April 2.
According to previous discussions with Shutt and county engineer Larry Roehl, who was out of town for Tuesday’s meeting, this year’s abnormal rainfall and subsequent flooding forced unplanned repair work, and the department must adjust its spending to cover that work.
“The biggest change is the Gladwin Bridge Project, which was budgeted for $600,000, has been pushed back to 2021,” Shutt said
A portion of that funding can now be used to relocate and repair H Avenue about two miles east of Grandview. A section of that roadway collapsed after heavy rains fell.
Shutt did not indicate how much of the Gladwin project funding would go to the H Avenue work but said surveying and right-of-way acquisition would be the first steps in repairing the road.
“That (project) was completely off the plan,” he said.
Meanwhile, two projects planned for next year have been moved up a year, Shutt said.
An upgrade of 65th Street east of U.S. Highway 61 will be done this year. Officials had planned to gravel the current dirt surface after construction of a solar generating facility in that area was announced.
Replacement of a bridge on 65th Street west of U.S. Highway 61 will also be moved up one year under the modified plan, Shutt said.
“It’s not in bad shape,” he told the board, explaining it was designed under older standards and now has a weight limit on it.
That work is expected to cost about $250,000.
Shutt also provided the supervisors with a preliminary schedule for this year’s projects, explaining a bid letting for improvements to 160th Street was coming up and plans for a bridge replacement on S Avenue, which was already on the five-year plan for this year, and the H Avenue relocation would be completed this summer.
Shutt said the 65th Street bridge work would then follow.
The supervisors approved the modified five-year plan.
Shutt also provided the supervisors with an update on work his department has been conducting in northeast Louisa County to alleviate groundwater flooding in the area.
He indicated culverts would be installed in several driveways that were apparently installed several years ago without the drainage devices.
He also reported work was progressing on the County Highway 99 bridge replacement at Wapello and that footings for a new maintenance shop at the Wapello headquarters were scheduled to be poured July 9.
In other action, the board approved fireworks permits for John and Joellen Schantz and Jamie and Shelly Cromer.
The supervisors also approved an application from Windstream Communication to place a pole and equipment for internet service in the 12000 block of I Avenue.
In final action, the board met in closed session to discuss a proposed IT service contract with Jon Hartman, RNS. The discussion centered on IT security issues and other upgrades that were included in a confidential IT audit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.