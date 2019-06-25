WAPELLO — Around a half-dozen Louisa County families are still unable to return to their homes south of Muscatine because of groundwater flooding. On Tuesday, Louisa County officials struggled to come up with an assistance plan.
Louisa County Emergency Management Services Coordinator Brian Hall, county engineer Larry Roehl and assistant county engineer Adam Shutt met with the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during the board’s regular meeting to discuss the high water along County Road X61 in the northeast corner of Port Louisa Township.
Hall said some of the families have been forced from their homes since March, and the end isn't in sight.
“Water has gone down significantly, but some of the water is pooling up and has no place to go,” Hall said.
Required recertification letters that could be sent to FEMA for additional assistance had been offered, Hall continued, but he wondered if the local officials had suggestions for getting the excess groundwater to drain away.
One area along 172nd Street (Kilpeck Landing Road), where the former Island Grocery was located, has water that appears to be stagnant.
“We seem to be identifying low spots,” Hall said, adding a blockage somewhere could be causing the pooling.
“The water is not moving there, but then it picks up speed on the (east) end and it's flowing like a trout stream,” he reported.
“I know it’s not a very good drainage area, but I think we owe it to that community down there. What can we do to help?” supervisor chair Brad Quigley asked.
Roehl said it appeared the primary conduit for water was to flow along County Road X61 before being routed east at 172nd Street. He said the status of culverts in that area could be observed for blockage or being undersized.
Shutt said an initial examination indicated culverts in the area were open and flowing, but pointed to some unpermitted driveways that had been installed without culverts as a possible cause for the drainage obstructions.
“It wasn’t a problem for rain but is for flood water,” he said.
Roehl said there were not enough culverts under X61 near 162nd Street, and water was flowing over X61, but the highway would need to be torn up to install more.
Quigley suggested that might be the next step.
“We have to do something. We have to get water off,” he said.
Supervisor Chris Ball pointed out even with more culverts and other infrastructure, groundwater flooding would likely continue as long the Mississippi River remained high.
Quigley said the problem now was the pooling.
“We’ve got to dip out some ponds and lakes,” he said.
Roehl and Shutt said they would re-inspect the area and report back on culverts and other drainage infrastructure.
The group also discussed the need to expand the boundaries of Drainage District #13, but acknowledged that would require increased support from residents or a change in state law.
IT VENDOR
In other action, the board met with Dana Johnston of Drake Hardware and Software, Burlington, to discuss her company’s qualifications for serving as the county’s IT contractor.
Johnston said the company had previously provided some IT support to the county and could again, either in support of the county’s own IT staff or as its primary IT provider.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The board also:
• Approved several year-end fund transfers and appropriations resolutions.
• Approved fireworks permits for Brian and Tammy Hayes and Kathy Morrison.
