Louisa County finds revenue to make up for shortfall

WAPELLO — Anticipated grant revenue and a nearly $300,000 infusion of local option sales tax (LOST) funds should cover an anticipated $538,535 shortfall in the county’s proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 General Fund budget, Louisa County officials informally agreed on Tuesday.

In addition to resolving the shortfall solution, the county board of supervisors also settled on another final piece of next year’s budget puzzle by agreeing to a 2.5 percent salary increase for most county employees.

The two issues had forced the supervisors to delay any action on the budget proposal, but with their resolution, county auditor Sandi Elliott said she would now publish a notice identifying the proposed maximum property tax for FY 22. The notice would also establish a Feb. 23 public hearing on the maximum tax.

Elliott said once that public hearing is completed, the supervisors would then set a public hearing on the actual budget proposal. The budget key for the supervisors had been resolving the general fund shortfall in the FY 22 budget rollout, which Elliott had presented during the supervisors’ Feb. 2 meeting.