WAPELLO — A public hearing was opened 10 a.m. Tuesday to decide if an old dirt road registered as a historical site, accompanying quarry and bridge, should be given to a private resident.
If the Louisa County Board wanted to tear down the bridge, they would be unable to use federal dollars. The Gipples own the land on either side of the road. Until now, the road has had minimal maintenance by the county as any other dirt road. The Board asked the public if Roger Gipple should get the road, quarry, and bridge, and how they felt about it.
“If someone wants to preserve it, I think it’s great,” one resident said.
Supervisor Randy Griffin received phone calls from those who could not attend the meeting, and gave forth those concerns for the board and public to hear and discuss.
Justin Humphrey’s objection to giving the Gipples the road in question was because he said it was easier to get to their farm on the south side. Supervisor Griffin rebutted that Humphrey can still get to his property, but agreed that yes, the road “just makes it handier.”
While one concern was that children would no longer have access to the road, Griffin said that this was a liability for the county. If kids were playing in the road and a car hit them, the county could be sued. No one should be driving on the bridge either. “The decking is going to go out of it, even if the steel will stay for awhile.”
The public voiced concerns that, currently, there are private property and private road signs already up around that area. Unaware of the signage, Griffin said “I don’t know who put up the signs, but they were probably premature. If it all goes through, the signs can stay.”
“Giving the ground back to Gipples relieves the county of liability,” Griffin said.
The Board will vote on the decision at the next meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.