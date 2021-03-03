Louisa County hits hurdle in removing adult entertainment section of zoning ordinance

WAPELLO — The Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission could still consider removing an Adult Entertainment section from the county’s nearly 50-year-old zoning ordinance, only at a slower pace than originally planned, commission members agreed during the commission’s monthly meeting on Tuesday.
The issue was originally raised by commission chair Michael Vance during the commission’s Dec. 1, 2020 meeting. He had reported at that meeting that the original developers of the ordinance, which was approved in 1971, had apparently felt a strong need to regulate the businesses because they had devoted over five pages to them.
Vance returned to the issue during the commission’s Jan. 5, 2021 meeting, pointing out the business type was the only one identified in the zoning ordinance for such regulations.
He had suggested the commission consider removing the regulatory language in the ordinance and propose the county supervisors consider using the county’s business licensing procedures to regulate any adult entertainment businesses.
The rest of the commission had agreed and Vance had said he would check with the supervisors about the idea.
However, at Tuesday’s meeting, Vance said a glitch had developed after he had talked to county attorney Adam Parsons.
“The nut of it is there are no such things as county business regulations in this county. There is no other place to move this to,” he said, explaining the only businesses that must have a license are the adult entertainment establishments and tanning businesses.
“Tanning booths are handled by the county public health department and we own the other. So, if we remove it, there is no place else for it to go in county government,” Vance said, adding the supervisors would either need to establish a new regulatory office or decide the businesses’ regulation was not worth it.
He suggested if the commission moved forward with a public hearing to gather public input on the issue, it could prove too controversial for the supervisors.
“The supervisors may not want to touch that and we could put them in a difficult position,” he said.
Vance said the commission could still hold a public hearing to gather the input or decide to leave everything alone.
Commission member Rebecca Bartenhagen agreed the ordinance was not the right place for the regulatory language. However, since no adult entertainment businesses had ever applied, she wondered if the commission needed to address the issue.
Commission member Tim Coleman suggested it was hypocritical to try and promote business growth in the county while singling out a business activity with a wide range of regulations.
“I’d like to be pro-business and opportunistic regardless of what business is going up,” he said.
After county supervisor Brad Quigley suggested a neighboring county might have a policy that could be reviewed, zoning administrator Brian Thye said he would contact the Henry County Planning and Zoning Department.