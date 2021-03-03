Louisa County hits hurdle in removing adult entertainment section of zoning ordinance

WAPELLO — The Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission could still consider removing an Adult Entertainment section from the county’s nearly 50-year-old zoning ordinance, only at a slower pace than originally planned, commission members agreed during the commission’s monthly meeting on Tuesday.

The issue was originally raised by commission chair Michael Vance during the commission’s Dec. 1, 2020 meeting. He had reported at that meeting that the original developers of the ordinance, which was approved in 1971, had apparently felt a strong need to regulate the businesses because they had devoted over five pages to them.

Vance returned to the issue during the commission’s Jan. 5, 2021 meeting, pointing out the business type was the only one identified in the zoning ordinance for such regulations.

He had suggested the commission consider removing the regulatory language in the ordinance and propose the county supervisors consider using the county’s business licensing procedures to regulate any adult entertainment businesses.

The rest of the commission had agreed and Vance had said he would check with the supervisors about the idea.

However, at Tuesday’s meeting, Vance said a glitch had developed after he had talked to county attorney Adam Parsons.