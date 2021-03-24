 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Louisa County hunter education instructors honored for years of service
0 comments
top story

Louisa County hunter education instructors honored for years of service

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Instructors

Several of the Louisa County Hunter Education instructors received years of service awards from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources during the spring instructors workshop. Pictured left to right are Doug Brown with 38 years of service, Eric Tackenberg (27), Tracy Lott (11), Lana Artz-McComb (10), Katie Hammond (21), Greg Terry (24), Mike Todd (17) and Dave Brown (14). Several instructors were not present for the photo.

 CONTRIBUTED

Several of the Louisa County hunter education instructors received years of service awards from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources during the spring instructors workshop. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They are: Doug Brown with 38 years of service, Eric Tackenberg (27), Tracy Lott (11), Lana Artz-McComb (10), Katie Hammond (21), Greg Terry (24), Mike Todd (17) and Dave Brown (14). 

Louisa County typically offers two Hunter Ed classes per year, one in the spring and one in the fall. This year’s class is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Langwood Education Center. Pre-registration is required. Visit louisacountyconservation.org to learn more.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News