Louisa County hunter education instructors honored for years of service

Several of the Louisa County hunter education instructors received years of service awards from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources during the spring instructors workshop.

Louisa County typically offers two Hunter Ed classes per year, one in the spring and one in the fall. This year’s class is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Langwood Education Center. Pre-registration is required. Visit louisacountyconservation.org to learn more.