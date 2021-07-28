Louisa County investigates creating ambulance service

WAPELLO — A new state law that allows local governments to tax for emergency medical services in Iowa helped the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting Tuesday to support an investigation into establishing a county-operated ambulance service.
Currently, three ambulance services — the Louisa County Ambulance Service, Columbus Junction; Wapello Community Ambulance Service, Wapello; and the Morning Sun Ambulance Service, Morning Sun — operate in different areas of the county.
The LCAS and the MSAS are both nonprofit services with a volunteer board of directors, and the WCAS is a municipal operation under the control of the Wapello City Council and mayor.
While the supervisors did not take any formal action on the idea, they did agree to schedule an Aug. 2 meeting with supervisor chair Randy Griffin and invite two representatives from each ambulance service to discuss the proposal.
Supervisor Brad Quigley pointed out during Tuesday’s discussion, which included Wapello City Clerk Mike Delzell and LCAS Board Chair Linda Verink, that before the June 10 signing of the legislation by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, emergency medical services were not considered essential by the state and therefore generally not financed through taxes.
“I think everyone assumes it is an essential service,” Quigley said, adding that under the current system, ambulance service for all county residents cannot be guaranteed.
Griffin said that guarantee could only happen if the county utilized the new law and took over the systems and funded them through taxes.
“It’s not going to be a cheap deal,” he said.
Griffin reminded the group that the state would begin assuming the cost of mental health services next year, which might mean the county could assume the ambulance costs without causing a substantial boost in property taxes.
He said the current 62 centsٴ per $1,000 taxable valuation levy in Louisa County for mental health expenses had generated around $433,000 for Fiscal Year 2022. However, county auditor Sandi Sturgell said budget adjustments caused by the state law that transferred the mental health expenses to the state had actually lowered that levy to around 31 cents per $1,000.
Delzell also pointed out the new EMS law had a 67 cents per $1,000 tax levy limit, which could impact the amount of revenue available for any countywide/operated system.
Quigley said he felt other revenue, such as from Medicaid, Medicare and other insurance, would help reduce the actual amount of tax revenue needed.
Griffin agreed and said a key issue would be establishing the current level of expenses of each operating service.
“I don’t know if this is going to be a $200,000 endeavor or $500,000 or $1 million,” he said.
The supervisors agreed the Aug. 2 meeting could help answer some of the questions, as well as whether or not the current EMS operators even want to consolidate under the county.
In other action, the board:
• Met with Treasurer Vicki Frank and said it would continue seeking an expanded space for her drivers licensing section to meet mandated Iowa Department of Transportation regulations.
• Learned from the county engineer that a directional sign on U.S. Highway 61 for the County Complex had been approved.
• Received a county comprehensive plan update from Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission Assistant Director Zack James.
• Received the monthly department update from Emergency Management Services Director Brian Hall.;
• Formally approved a Nov. 2 election date for a new rural county local-option sales tax referendum.
• Reported two residents had requested the supervisors identify Louisa County as a 2nd Amendment sanctuary county. The supervisors asked the public to contact them with their opinions.