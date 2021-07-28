Louisa County investigates creating ambulance service

Griffin said that guarantee could only happen if the county utilized the new law and took over the systems and funded them through taxes.

“It’s not going to be a cheap deal,” he said.

Griffin reminded the group that the state would begin assuming the cost of mental health services next year, which might mean the county could assume the ambulance costs without causing a substantial boost in property taxes.

He said the current 62 centsٴ per $1,000 taxable valuation levy in Louisa County for mental health expenses had generated around $433,000 for Fiscal Year 2022. However, county auditor Sandi Sturgell said budget adjustments caused by the state law that transferred the mental health expenses to the state had actually lowered that levy to around 31 cents per $1,000.

Delzell also pointed out the new EMS law had a 67 cents per $1,000 tax levy limit, which could impact the amount of revenue available for any countywide/operated system.

Quigley said he felt other revenue, such as from Medicaid, Medicare and other insurance, would help reduce the actual amount of tax revenue needed.

Griffin agreed and said a key issue would be establishing the current level of expenses of each operating service.