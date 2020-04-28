Louisa County Jail to be paid off early, supervisors decide

While the cities used their half on a variety of projects, the county let its half build up in an account to cover the shortfall possibility.

According to a summary sheet that Elliott provided to the supervisors, the current LOST balance is $1,547,473. Another $72,751 is scheduled to be deposited in the account by the cities for collections taken in the last quarter of FY20. Another $154,206 in last quarter FY20 tax collections would come from the county. That would establish a final balance in the LOST account of $1,774,430.

However, county officials said that balance would include the county’s unreserved half from both FY19 and FY20. Those would total around $429,398, which would reduce the overall LOST account balance to $1,345,032.

The summary showed a June payoff of the remaining bonds would be $1,313,205, which would leave a final balance of $31,827 in the account.

While the county officials agreed the numbers indicated the bonds could be paid off, which would save the local governments around $36,000 in interest, they stressed the process would still require the cities to deposit sales tax revenue collected in FY20.