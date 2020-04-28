Louisa County Jail to be paid off early, supervisors decide

WAPELLO — The remaining debt on the construction of the new Louisa County Jail will be paid off early, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday.
The decision will cap an effort by several incorporated cities in Louisa County, assuming those cities agree to continue to deposit remaining local option sales tax (LOST) revenue collected in Fiscal Year 2020. County auditor Sandi Elliott said the payoff could be in August if the cities agree.
The most recent discussion on the payoff possibility began several months ago, after city officials in Columbus Junction suggested there was a large enough balance in the county’s LOST account to pay off nearly $1.3 million remaining on the 2008 bond sale. That sale, which became possible following voter referendums in 2006 and 2007 authorizing the local sales tax, provided nearly $4 million in revenue to build the new jail at the former county home site northeast of Wapello.
Under an agreement between the county and the incorporated cities, 50 percent of the tax revenue collected in each government jurisdiction would be used to pay off the bond debt. The remaining 50 percent could be used by the jurisdiction for its own purpose.
The agreement also specified if the LOST revenue fell short of meeting a scheduled debt repayment, the county was to cover any shortfall.
While the cities used their half on a variety of projects, the county let its half build up in an account to cover the shortfall possibility.
According to a summary sheet that Elliott provided to the supervisors, the current LOST balance is $1,547,473. Another $72,751 is scheduled to be deposited in the account by the cities for collections taken in the last quarter of FY20. Another $154,206 in last quarter FY20 tax collections would come from the county. That would establish a final balance in the LOST account of $1,774,430.
However, county officials said that balance would include the county’s unreserved half from both FY19 and FY20. Those would total around $429,398, which would reduce the overall LOST account balance to $1,345,032.
The summary showed a June payoff of the remaining bonds would be $1,313,205, which would leave a final balance of $31,827 in the account.
While the county officials agreed the numbers indicated the bonds could be paid off, which would save the local governments around $36,000 in interest, they stressed the process would still require the cities to deposit sales tax revenue collected in FY20.
Elliott reminded the board that tax deposits have normally been made two months after they were collected, so the last June collections would not be expected until August.
“Do you think the cities would be good with that?” supervisor Brad Quigley asked Wapello City Clerk Mike Delzell, the only local city official to listen in on the Zoom meeting.
“I think Wapello will be good with that anyway,” Delzell replied.
The supervisors then agreed to notify its bonding company before a May 1 deadline of its decision to pay off the remaining debt early.
Meanwhile, the supervisors also agreed the local jurisdictions would need to begin discussing renewal of the local sales tax, which is scheduled to expire in some county areas in June 2022.
In other action, the supervisors:
• Approved a $2,058 payout to Teresa Coleman for unused and accrued vacation. Coleman, a deputy in the treasurer’s office, recently was hired as the Wapello Elementary School secretary;
• Approved an $18,000 scope of service with the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission for updating the county’s comprehensive plan;
• Agreed to move forward on a boring project that will provide fiber optics to the county annex building.
