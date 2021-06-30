Louisa County joins new emergency alert notification system

WAPELLO — Louisa County residents need to re-register for a new emergency notification system provider, but few residents have taken that step, Louisa County Emergency Management Services Coordinator Brian Hall told the county board of supervisors during its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday.
According to Hall, the statewide changeover from the current WENS provider to the RAVE Alert system will happen July 1. The switch will require everyone currently receiving emergency and severe weather notifications through the WENS provider to re-register for the RAVE service.
Hall said he had issued press releases twice and put it on his Facebook page in an effort to notify county residents about the switch and the need to re-register, but the outreach did not seem to be working.
“We’ve had 570 people sign up for the new system, and that’s pathetic. I don’t know how to get a hold of people’s attention otherwise,” he told the board.
According to the press releases, residents who wish to register with the new provider can visit alert.iowa.gov and follow the instructions to find Louisa County.
In a separate EMS discussion, Hall updated the board on the local emergency planning committee (LEPC) membership. He reminded the supervisors that group would be responsible for planning responses to various emergencies that might occur in the county.
He said membership would be open to anyone who was required to report chemicals as hazardous materials to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. That could have meant 50 people attending the committee’s first meeting, which Hall said would have made it difficult to manage, the decision had been made to use the Louisa County EMS Board to be “the backbone of the LEPC.”
He said eventually there would be a branching out to include other groups, but in the meantime, the LCEMS Board would initially meet before adjourning and opening the LEPC meeting.
Both Hall and supervisor Brad Quigley emphasized the need for advance planning of potential incidents involving chemicals because of the large amount being transported by road and rail through the county.
Hall, who also serves as the coordinator for the county’s 911 service board, next reported on a recent conversion of the 911 system with the county law enforcement dispatch. He said the system was now being operated by ComTech, after the former operator Windstream raised the cost by $1,000.
“ComTech has taken over all the 911 routing,” he told the supervisors.
In the final part of his update, Hall reported on his work coordinating the safety policies of the county. He said fire extinguisher training had been completed and he was now pushing to have blood borne pathogen training completed by fall.
He also reported that a recent webinar on the federally funded American Rescue Plan indicated new communications equipment at the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office might be ineligible.
The supervisors suggested he continue with the application and seek a formal determination before making any purchase decisions.
In other action, the supervisors:
• Approved appropriations of fiscal year 2022 departmental funds.
• Agreed to plans for the privately funded upgrade of a short section of Q Avenue from dirt to gravel.
• Received the weekly secondary roads update from county engineer Adam Shutt.
• Appointed general assistance director Cyndi Mears to the Southeast Regional Housing Authority Board.