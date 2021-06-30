Louisa County joins new emergency alert notification system

He said membership would be open to anyone who was required to report chemicals as hazardous materials to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. That could have meant 50 people attending the committee’s first meeting, which Hall said would have made it difficult to manage, the decision had been made to use the Louisa County EMS Board to be “the backbone of the LEPC.”

He said eventually there would be a branching out to include other groups, but in the meantime, the LCEMS Board would initially meet before adjourning and opening the LEPC meeting.

Both Hall and supervisor Brad Quigley emphasized the need for advance planning of potential incidents involving chemicals because of the large amount being transported by road and rail through the county.

Hall, who also serves as the coordinator for the county’s 911 service board, next reported on a recent conversion of the 911 system with the county law enforcement dispatch. He said the system was now being operated by ComTech, after the former operator Windstream raised the cost by $1,000.

“ComTech has taken over all the 911 routing,” he told the supervisors.