Louisa County locks doors to public and screens people with appointments

WAPELLO - The response to the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to receive strong attention from Louisa County officials, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors learned during its regular meeting Tuesday.
During an emergency meeting on Monday, the supervisors directed county offices to lock their doors to public traffic and to verbally screen anyone who made an appointment for necessary in-person services.
At Tuesday’s meeting, several department heads provided updates on how their offices had instituted the supervisors’ directive or provided follow-up information on efforts to control the viral outbreak.
Cyndi Mears, general assistance director, said she was handling the closing by installing a drop box outside her office where people could drop paperwork they would need to complete to qualify for some county assistance programs.
Mears said area food pantries, which provide a key service for many people in the area, were continuing to operate, but with new procedures in most cases. She said drive-through service or limited access policies were being implemented in several of the pantries.
The food pantry being operated at the Wapello Elementary is taking appointments, Mears reported, adding schools were also investigating pick-up services for school meals.
Mears said Kathy Barrick, who administers the food pantry program serving Wapello, Grandview and Oakville, had reported donations were down this year for some products, such as crackers, cereal and milk, which meant the pantry needed to spend more of its budget for those items.
She said that could impact the pantry’s budget later in the year and suggested the supervisors could be asked to help.
“Food pantries could get hit hard,” she said.
Supervisor Randy Griffin assured Mears the county board would not abandon the pantries.
“If this is a problem, I think this board would support the pantries. We are not going to let anybody go hungry,” he said.
Conservation board executive director Katie Hammond said her department’s naturalists had canceled or suspended all programming, summer camps registration deadlines and other activities, but were continuing to develop lesson plans and completing other planning for future events.
Hammond said the department’s maintenance staff was being less affected by the directive, since they work out in the field most of the time. She said the crew was trying to maintain their own social distancing by limiting their numbers in vehicles, but otherwise was continuing to complete work projects in the county’s parks, water accesses and wildlife areas.
“The county’s parks are still open,” Hammond told the board, suggesting people remain apart if they encounter anyone else in those areas.
The LCCB has also locked its doors to public access and Hammond indicated she would likely cancel a planned strategic meeting of the board originally scheduled for later this week.
She said the Tri-Rivers Conservation Foundation had also canceled its April 4 RUSH fundraiser.
County engineer Larry Roehl and assistant engineer Adam Shutt also said their department was complying with the locked door policy.
Meanwhile, emergency services director Brian Hall reported a survey of essential workers in the county indicated around 15 children could need child care services. He said the state was conducting the survey to develop a plan for those services if needed.
In other action, the board:
• Learned the stem of the final pier of the replacement bridge on County Highway 99 at Wapello should be completed this week;
• Approved the Fiscal Year 21 budget, following a public hearing where no comments were provided;
• Met with Republican Senate District 44 candidate Tim Goodwin, Danville;
• Approved $236,510 in claims.