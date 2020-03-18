Louisa County locks doors to public and screens people with appointments

She said that could impact the pantry’s budget later in the year and suggested the supervisors could be asked to help.

“Food pantries could get hit hard,” she said.

Supervisor Randy Griffin assured Mears the county board would not abandon the pantries.

“If this is a problem, I think this board would support the pantries. We are not going to let anybody go hungry,” he said.

Conservation board executive director Katie Hammond said her department’s naturalists had canceled or suspended all programming, summer camps registration deadlines and other activities, but were continuing to develop lesson plans and completing other planning for future events.

Hammond said the department’s maintenance staff was being less affected by the directive, since they work out in the field most of the time. She said the crew was trying to maintain their own social distancing by limiting their numbers in vehicles, but otherwise was continuing to complete work projects in the county’s parks, water accesses and wildlife areas.

“The county’s parks are still open,” Hammond told the board, suggesting people remain apart if they encounter anyone else in those areas.